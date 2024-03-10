More record highs are likely Monday afternoon

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for March 10, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Record highs are likely across most of Minnesota Monday afternoon. Here are the current records and forecast highs:

CITY RECORD FORECAST Twin Cities 66° (2016) 67° St. Cloud 62° (2016) 63° Brainerd 60° (2016) 61° Rochester 63° (2012) 70°

Temperatures remain well above average for the first half of the week. Even after a weak cold front passes on Tuesday morning, highs stay in the 60s through Wednesday in the Twin Cities. A stronger cold front comes in later this week. Unfortunately, that will also keep a lot of very beneficial rain south into Iowa and Illinois. Light rain is possible from the Twin Cities to the south on Thursday, but any rain will be scattered and will not amount to much. There is a chance for more precipitation this weekend as a clipper low races through the Great Lakes. The air could be cold enough for a few snowflakes to mix in Friday and Saturday. Temperatures stay warm enough that any snow will have a tough time sticking.