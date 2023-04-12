More record heat likely on Thursday

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for April 12, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The Twin Cities smashed its record high today! We are (unofficially) up to 88°, which is well clear of the previous record 83°. There are slightly more obscure temperature records kept for the warmest low temperatures on any given day. We set a new warmest low record Wednesday morning, as the airport only dropped to 63°. Another warmest low record is likely tonight with lows staying around 60°. And yes, one more record high temperature is likely on Thursday. The current mark is 84°, set in 2006.

A front is currently stalled out across central Minnesota, separating the 70s and 80s from 50s and 60s. Eastern Minnesota will stay on the warm side of that front through Friday. Eventually, it gets pulled east Friday night into Saturday. As it does, scattered rain and thunderstorms spread into the Twin Cities Friday night into Saturday morning. On and off light rain showers are possible Saturday afternoon, followed by another round of rain and a few rumbles of thunder Saturday evening. There is enough cold air for a mix of rain and snow Saturday night through Sunday. Light slushy accumulations are possible for most of eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. The cold shot is brief. Temperatures rebound into the 50s and 60s by the middle of next week.