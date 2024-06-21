More Rain on the Way then Sunny Sunday.

FLOOD WATCH FOR TWIN CITIES NOW THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Flooding of Streams, Rivers, Roads and Low Lying Areas will be possible in the Twin Cities and the rest of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Today, Tonight and into Saturday morning. Motorist should always avoid driving through Flooded Areas. Rainfall across southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities will range from 1″ to 3″ Tonight with Heaviest Rainfall amounts south of the Minnesota River. Areas farther south near the Iowa border including Fairmont, New Ulm, Mankato and Owatonna could see +4″ of Rain overnight.

Mainly Cloudy and Muggy this Friday afternoon in the Twin Cities with Scattered Showers and T-Storms especially in the south Metro south of Minnesota River. Temperatures will hold in the low 70s with Muggy Dew Point temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Areas of Fog and Scattered T-Storms Tonight through Noon Saturday and some of the T-Storms will produce Heavy Rainfall in mainly the suburbs south of the Downtown Minneapolis and St.Paul areas.

Scattered T-Storms continue into Saturday afternoon and some of the afternoon T-Storms could be Severe especially in areas closer to the Minnesota/Wisconsin border. Showers and T-Storms will end by Saturday evening and areas of Fog will develop with lows in the mid 60s.

Sunny with Lower Humidity on Sunday and much improved weather with highs in the low 80s and Winds from the Northwest at 5 to 15 mph. JONATHAN YUHAS