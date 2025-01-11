More light snow tonight, bitter cold follows

Here’s your Saturday night forecast for January 11, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central and northern Minnesota, and northwest Wisconsin tonight through Sunday morning.

Another round of light snow is moving across Minnesota and Wisconsin. This will not be enough for sledding and snow fun in the Twin Cities. The metro will slowly get an inch or two of snow through Sunday morning. Southern Dakota and Scott County might end up with under an inch.

Farther north, central and northern Minnesota through northwest Wisconsin will get enough snow for some winter fun. 2 to 4 inches is likely around Alexandria, St. Cloud, and east toward Rice Lake. Hinckley, Hibbing, and Duluth will pick up 4 to 6 inches, and locally higher amounts in the lake effect snow belts.

Once the snow ends around midday Sunday, northwest winds ramp up, and temperatures drop. We start Sunday in the mid 20s, and drop into the mid 10s by sunset. There will be two bitterly cold mornings for the start of the work and school week. Wind chills drop around -20° in the Twin Cities Monday and Tuesday morning, and could be around -30° up north.

There are several ups and downs in temperatures this week. Highs reach the mid 30s Thursday and Friday, and then crash back into the 10s next weekend. May your immune systems be ready for these big swings!