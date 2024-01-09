More light snow this week, bitter cold by the weekend

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for January 9, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Snow has ended across Minnesota and most of western Wisconsin. Metro totals generally ranged from 1 to 2 inches over the last 36 hours. Parts of central Minnesota around St. Cloud, Brainerd, and Alexandria picked up 3 to 5 inches of snow. As expected, the heaviest totals were in southwest Minnesota, where 5 to 8 inches fell from Marshall and Redwood Falls to the southwest.

We stay quiet tonight, but more light snow comes across the state on Wednesday. On and off light snow is possible in the Twin Cities Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, with another inch or so possible. Parts of western and southern Minnesota could see as much as 2 or 3 inches. That could be enough to make the Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning commutes a little slippery.

More light snow is possible on Friday, but the better chances for a shovelable snow are south and east of the Twin Cities. That system will pull bitterly cold air across the state by the weekend, along with gusty northwest winds. Highs in the single digits are likely by Sunday and Monday, plus sub-zero morning lows. Wind chills could be dangerous across parts of western Minnesota Saturday through Monday. In the Twin Cities, it could feel like -20° to -25° through most of Sunday and Monday. Start planning those indoor activities now!