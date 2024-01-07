More light snow Saturday evening, winter weather arrives next week

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for January 6, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

One more band of light snow is slowly moving east across Minnesota Saturday night. Another half inch of snow is possible along the I-35 corridor, including in the Twin Cities metro. Temperatures stay nearly steady in the mid to upper 20s tonight, Sunday, and into Monday morning. Another shot of light snow moves across the state Sunday night into Monday. The best chances for accumulating snow are in southwest and western Minnesota, where an inch or two is possible. There could be some light snow in the Twin Cities during the Monday morning commute, but any accumulations would be under a half inch. By Monday afternoon, the snow pushes farther north and west.

Winter is going to kick the door down across Minnesota over the next week. While the main storm track stays to the southwest, we get grazed by some light snow Monday night into Tuesday, and then Wednesday night into Thursday. An inch or two seems possible for both. Following the snow Thursday, we get our first true cold snap of the season. By the end of the week, highs in the single digits and teens are likely, and we will feel the first sub-zero temperatures of winter.