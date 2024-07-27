More heat, humidity Sunday with late day storms possible

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for July 27, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

That heat and humidity you felt today? This is what it will feel like for the next week or so. The Twin Cities officially topped 90° for just the second time this summer. We will likely do that a few more times in the next ten days. The humidity will make it feel more like the low to mid 90s on Sunday. Once again, there will be a stiff south breeze gusting to 25 mph at times that will cool you off a little if you are going to be outside.

Focus is starting to shift toward the storms that are expected Sunday afternoon and evening. A front is stalled out across northwest Minnesota into the Dakotas. Storms develop along that front Sunday afternoon, and then could grow into a line of storms through the evening and overnight. The best chances for storms that have strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain will be in southern and western Minnesota. As the storms move east after sunset, there is a small chance they have strong winds and heavy rain in the Twin Cities.

Clouds and a few thundershowers linger on Monday, holding temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We go right back to the 90s through the middle of the week. The storm chances through the middle of the week are uncertain. I do expect at least a few storms sometime Wednesday and Thursday, depending on when a wave rolls through the region. If it’s timed right, that rain might keep temperatures in the upper 80s for a couple days.