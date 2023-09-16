More fog early Sunday, one more seasonably cool afternoon

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for September 16, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There were a couple of sprinkles around earlier today, but those will quickly fall apart by sunset. Conditions are perfect for more fog tonight, and some of it could be locally dense. Keep that in mind if you are driving somewhere late tonight or early Sunday morning. Expect another partly cloudy and seasonably cool day in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Farther west, there will be more sun with some highs in the mid 70s.

The big warm-up next week is probably the main takeaway from this forecast. Highs return to the mid and upper 70s Monday, then we could spend several days in the low to mid 80s. However, there are two smaller features to watch. First, a weak front hangs around Minnesota through the middle of the week. There is not a lot of moisture to work with, but that front could create some spotty showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of the week, a cut-off low should meander into the Northern Plains and Great Lakes. These are always tough to time out more than a couple days in advance. Once it gets close, expect more chances for scattered rain and storms around next weekend.