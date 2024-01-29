More clouds, a few sprinkles possible Monday afternoon

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for January 29, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The fog is finally gone! Our first blue sky after six days of gray. There is a weak cold front dropping across the state this afternoon, bringing a few more clouds. You might even see a couple of sprinkles on your windshield during the evening commute. Highs reach the mid 40s before the winds shift this afternoon. Northwest winds pick up overnight, and clouds thicken up once again. There is no fog in the forecast tonight, but some of those clouds could have a few flurries in them, so don’t be surprised if you see some flakes through early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be a little cooler tomorrow, but are still seasonably warm in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Record highs are likely on Wednesday. The Twin Cities should hit 50°, with other parts of Minnesota getting into the mid and upper 40s. Some colder air is going to push across the Great Lakes later this week. However, there is still some question whether it drops due south, or a little more southeast. If it drops south, highs will be closer to 40°. If it drops southeast—which is the current trend—it could be closer to 50° by the weekend. Regardless, this is a very warm, sunny, and dry stretch for the start of February.