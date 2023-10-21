More beautiful weather Sunday, then several chances for rain

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for October 21, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We round out the weekend with another warm afternoon on Sunday. Highs return to the upper 50s and low 60s across Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Starting Sunday night, we enter another active stretch of weather with several chances for rain, and even a few thunderstorms.

Scattered rain and a few t-showers move across Minnesota Sunday night through Monday morning. When the sun comes out Monday afternoon, highs climb into the mid 60s in the Twin Cities, and possibly close to 70° in southwest Minnesota. The exact timing of the rain is still in question through the middle of the week. However, Tuesday and Thursday will have the best chances for more widespread light to steady rain, and a few rumbles of thunder. On Wednesday, the Twin Cities might stay dry, but light rain is possible farther south. Through this week, another 0.50” to 1.0” of rain is possible.

By the end of the week, there is going to be a big pattern shift toward cooler than average temperatures. Despite the chilly weather, all the precipitation this week will be rain. Highs on Friday and Saturday stay in the 40s in the Twin Cities, with parts of western and northern Minnesota potentially staying in the 30s.