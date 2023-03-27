MONDAY WEATHER FORECAST

Calm Weather and Colder than Average temperatures Today through Wednesday then a Strong Storm System moving into the area Thursday into Friday. Light Snow or Flurries possible in Twin Cities Tuesday night into early Wednesday with up to 1” of Snow possible along Minnesota/Iowa border early Wednesday morning. Average high temperature Monday through Wednesday is in the upper 40s but actual highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Strong Storm System arriving Thursday and will bring the possibility of Heavy Rain and then ending as couple inches of Snow Friday night into early Saturday. Farther south Severe T-Storms will be possible Friday and even a few Stronger Storms Friday possible around the Albert Lea and Rochester areas.

Long Range patterns are indicating much Warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s possibly 70s in Twin Cities and southern Minnesota between April 5 and April 8. The combination of up to 1” of Rain later this Week and temperatures climbing into 50s and Above April 5 to April 8 will cause Snow Melt to Increase leading to Flood Potential across much of Minnesota and Wisconsin between April 4 and April 20 and possibly beyond April 20.

The current Snowcover across MN & northwest WI has 2” to 5” of Water with even 10”of Water in spots Stored Up in the Snow & this Melted Snow Water will be released into River Waters once Snow starts to melt.

Some of the most intense Flooding in Minnesota and Wisconsin likely to be experienced along St.Croix River from Stillwater, Hudson, Afton, Hastings to Prescott,WI. Smaller Rivers such as the Crow in Delano and Mayer and Vermilion River in Farmington and Hastings and southeast Dakota County and Cannon River in Cannon Falls and Northfield will also likely have Flooding too. Now is the time to plan and prepare for Snowmelt Flooding if your area has had Snowmelt Flooding Problems in the past.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy and Chilly.

HIGH: 44 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy.

LOW: 25 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly Cloudy in the morning then Mostly Cloudy in the afternoon.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 22 Degrees. ( Flurries late )

JONATHAN YUHAS