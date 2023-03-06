Monday Weather Forecast

MSP Forecast Monday March 6, 2023 – Jonathan Yuhas KSTP Meteorologist

* The Snow keeps falling and will keep falling this upcoming Week pushing the Twin Cities closer to all time Snow Records. The Twin Cities has already seen over 75” of Snow this Season and Average Winter Snowfall is 50” but another 10” of Snow is possible over the next week. The Snowiest Winter on Record was 98.6” in 1983/1984.

TODAY:

Cloudy with Drizzle.

HIGH: 38 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 15 mph

TONIGHT

Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog.

LOW: 27 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly Cloudy.

HIGH: 38 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: ( Full Moon )

LOW: 28 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………….35 / 28 Cloudy with PM Snow/Drizzle – some Snow Accumulation possible. Chance for PM Snow/Drizzle is 70%.

THURSDAY…………..…34 / 28 Cloudy with PM Snow and Accumulation likely. Chance for PM Snow is 90%.

FRIDAY…………………..32 / 20 Cloudy with Snow which may be Heavy in the morning – Snow Accumulations of +5”. Chance for Snow is 90%.

SATURDAY……………..32 / 20 Partly Cloudy & Cold for March.

SUNDAY.(DST+1 hr)..34 / 20 AM Sun then Cloudy with Snow in the afternoon. Chance for Snow is 60%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 23 and 39

Metro Area Climate Data for Today.

Average High….36

Average Low…..21

Record High……69 set in 2000

Record Low……-16 Below set in 1890

Sunrise:…..…..6:42 a.m.

Sunset:……….6:07 p.m.

Jonathan Yuhas KSTP TV