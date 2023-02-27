Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for February 27, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Ice accumulations in the Twin Cities ranged from a few hundredths of an inch up to 0.20”. Higher ice accumulations closer to 0.3” were reported in northwest Wisconsin. Clouds and drizzle will continue as we head into Monday evening, and then clouds will slowly decrease overnight. As the clouds decrease, northwest winds will pick up, gusting, over 30 mph at times. It is fortunate that the clouds are clearing out across Minnesota, because the northern lights will likely be visible tonight if you get away from city lights, and have a clear shot at the northern horizon. Honestly, this is one of the best Northern lights forecasts in months!

The next round of white snow zips in Tuesday afternoon, so there could be some slippery spots during the evening commute. This will be another long, light snow that continues all the way through midday Wednesday. An inch or two is possible across most of central and southern Minnesota through northwest Wisconsin. That means there could be some lingering snow covered roads, especially in neighborhoods, during the Wednesday morning drive.

The remainder of the week should be rather quiet. Temperatures will be at or above average in the low to mid 30s for most days. It will be slightly cooler on Thursday, as high as dip into the low in mid 20s. There is no major storm system on the horizon in the upper Midwest for the remainder of the week, so enjoy the relatively quiet stretch of weather!