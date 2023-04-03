Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for April 3, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for far northwest Minnesota. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for part of northern and northwest Minnesota. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of central and southwestern Minnesota. All these run from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.

This is the calm before the next major Midwest storm. Overall, the bigger impacts will be felt north or south of the Twin Cities. Late tonight into early Tuesday, light snow starts in western Minnesota. There could be a small amount of sleet or freezing drizzle mixed with snow in the Twin Cities. It should not be enough to cause issues on the roads. Rain and a few thunderstorms become likely Tuesday afternoon through the evening from the Twin Cities to the south. Farther north, steady to heavy snow and strong winds are likely north of a line from Morris to Brainerd to Duluth.

By Wednesday morning, most of the moisture will be north of west of the Twin Cities. There could still be a few light rain showers or drizzle in the metro. Strong winds wrap around the low from midday Wednesday through the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible across most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Steady snow continues up north, and a few light snow showers are possible in the Twin Cities. As temperatures fall into the upper 20s Wednesday afternoon, some freezing of wet roads is possible around the metro. Snow totals in the Twin Cities will stay under an inch.

Cities including Marshall, Willmar, St. Cloud, and Hinckley will get 1 to 3 inches of snow. Once you get toward Morris, Alexandria, Brainerd, and Hibbing, 3 to 6 inches are possible. Closer to Bemidji, 6 to 10 inches is possible. The biggest totals of 10 to 16 inches will be northwest of Bemidji and Detroit Lakes.

After one very cold afternoon Thursday, temperatures improve through the rest of the week. Highs climb into the 50s and 60s for Easter weekend. There is a small chance for light rain showers on Sunday afternoon.