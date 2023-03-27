Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for March 27, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Temperatures are going to be chilly through the first half of this week. In fact, they will likely be below average (47°, if you are playing along at home) through most of the week. The coldest weather is Monday night through Thursday morning. Morning lows drop into the teens in the Twin Cities the next three days. In central, western, and northern Minnesota, lows in the single digits are likely, and some could drop below zero. Winds will be on the lighter side, but the coldest parts of the state will easily have sub-zero wind chills Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning.

A cold front will bring some light snow to northern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. There could be a dusting in spots north of St. Cloud. In the Twin Cities, a few flakes are possible, but nothing will stick. The better chance for rain and snow is through the second half of the week. Two quick-moving systems race through the Midwest Thursday and Friday. The first likely brings snow to northern Minnesota and rain from the Twin Cities to the south late Thursday. You might even hear some rumbles of thunder as it exits early Friday morning! The second low is the better chance for accumulating snow closer to the metro into western Wisconsin. It is still several days away, so keep an eye on the forecast for specific snow totals later this week.