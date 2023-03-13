Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for March 13, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The sun is great to see! Although, temperatures will stay on the chilly side Monday and Tuesday. Both days will have highs in the upper 20s and low 30s, which is about 10° below average. When you wake up on Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the single digits around the Twin Cities, and there will be some sub-zero lows in northern and central Minnesota. Southeast winds pick up Tuesday afternoon, eventually pushing in warmer air midweek. Highs reach the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday!

Another round of snow is likely by the end of the week. It starts as light rain on Thursday. After sunset, it will change over to snow, with snow continuing into Friday. Like we saw last week, it is tough to get wet snow to accumulate during the day. Since this snow would be coming overnight, we stand a better chance to see it stick right away. The timing of rain changing to snow and the speed of the system will determine how much snow we get. We will hone in on forecast snow totals by the middle of the week, but chances are the shovels and snow blowers are coming out again.