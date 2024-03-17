Minnesota Luck: A taste of Winter for St. Patrick’s Day – Chris

Happy Sunday to one and all! Flurries this morning will gradually turn to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 30s. Strong wind gusts will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s. Winds completely relax and full sunshine is expected for Monday. Highs will be into the upper 30s.

40s return by Tuesday next week, with sunshine expected through Wednesday. The caveat? Wednesday will be much cooler with highs in the middle 30s. The next storm system to watch could bring accumulating snow by Thursday, and it’s potentially the start of an active pattern with multiple systems that could bring some MUCH needed snow and rain to Minnesota.

You know the drill. Minnesota’s Weather Authority has your best interest in mind, and will be tracking these systems closely in the coming days. Matt, Jonathan, Wren, Ken, and myself will have you well taken care of.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece