Showers tonight into Friday morning, with plummeting temperatures Friday

Good evening! Today was a cloudy day with some much beneficial rainfall across central Minnesota. The Twin Cities saw just under an inch of rainfall across most of the metro. Patchy fog is in place across Minnesota into western Wisconsin this evening. There are a few locations with dense fog this evening, but most of the fog in place isn’t dense fog. Plan on a little extra time on the roads if you’re out and about tonight, due to fog and scattered showers. As winds pick up overnight, the fog will mix out quickly and we shouldn’t contend with fog tomorrow morning.

Scattered showers stay in place tonight into Friday morning. Isolated non-severe thunderstorms are possible, but that is more likely across southeastern Minnesota. Winds pick up overnight, ending up out of the west-northwest. This will kickstart a major cool-down with tomorrow’s technical high temperature being overnight. By Friday morning, most of the metro is in the low-40s, with mid to upper-30s by Friday afternoon. Winds stay strong Friday into Friday night, so 30s, will feel COLD. You’ll need warm layers, and potentially a winter coat tomorrow into the weekend.

Light snow is possible Saturday for central and southern Minnesota into Saturday afternoon and evening. A quick coating-1″ of snowfall is possible, but it would melt just about as soon as it fell. Count on a chilly weekend forecast that holds through Halloween, with highs mainly in the mid-30s and lows mainly in the mid-20s.

Stay warm!

Wren