Mild with Drizzle and Fog moving into the area Tonight then Mild with Rain Christmas Eve and Day.

Winter Officially begins Today but Mild temperatures in low 40s can be expected in the Twin Cities with Mix of Clouds and Sun this afternoon.

Clouds, Fog and Drizzle Tonight through Friday with temperatures in the upper 30s overnight and then highs in low 40s Friday afternoon. Patchy Fog Saturday morning otherwise Cloud & Sun Mix with Highs near 50 degrees.

Christmas Eve Day Sunday will be Very Mild for this time of year but also Wet in the afternoon and evening with Rain likely and even possibly some Thunder. Highs Sunday will be in the low 50s ( Average High is 26 degrees and Record High is 46 degrees in 1957 ). Rain will continue into Christmas Day Monday and temperatures will be Mild although Gusty Winds will make it feel Cooler. Highs Christmas Day Monday in the mid 40s. Scattered Rain Showers Tuesday and highs in low 40s then Mix of Light Rain and Light Snow on Wednesday.

Areas West into the far western parts of Minnesota and eastern Dakotas will see some Heavy Snowfall and Gusty Winds Sunday afternoon through Monday.

______________________________________________________________________________

TODAY: ( WINTER OFFICIALLY BEGINS )

Mild with Cloud and Sun Mix.

HIGH: 42 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Patchy Fog and Drizzle.

LOW: 37 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy with Areas of Fog and Drizzle.

HIGH: 42 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 39 Degrees. Patchy Fog

______________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY………………………….50 / 44 AM Fog then Cloud & Sun Mix.

SUN. ( CHRISTMAS EVE )………..53 / 45 Cloudy with Scattered PM Rain Showers & Fog. Chance for Scattered PM Rain Showers is 90%. ( Record High 46 set in 1957 )

MON. ( CHRISTMAS )…………….46 / 40 Clouds & Fog with Rain mostly in the AM and early afternoon along with Gusty Winds. Chance for Rain is 90%.

TUESDAY…………………………….43 / 35 Cloudy Scattered Rain Showers . Chance for Scattered Rain Showers is 80%.

WEDNESDAY……………………….38 / 28 Cloudy with Light Rain/Snow Mix. Chance for Light Rain/Snow Mix is 60%

The average low and high for the extended period is 13 and 27 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS