Mild weekend ahead of a cold Thanksgiving – Chris

It’s a much colder afternoon across much of the state, especially southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin where temperatures are 20 to 30 degrees colder than 24 hours ago. We’ll remain in the 40s for highs this afternoon, with sunshine staying in control.

Despite a chilly end to the week, the weekend will actually be fairly mild. Sunshine and 50s are on tap both Saturday and Sunday, though clouds will begin to roll in by Sunday afternoon. Monday will feature clouds and a chance for some showers that could be flurries by Tuesday.

The good news is that traveling for Thanksgiving looks to be smooth sailing. It will, however, be quite cold. Highs by the middle and end of the week could be in the 20s with lows in the 10s.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece