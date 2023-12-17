Mild Today then Quick Hit of Light Snow Tonight and Cold and Windy Monday followed by temps in the 30s and 40s rest of this Week into next Weekend.

Today will start out Cloudy in the Twin Cities then becoming Partly Cloudy in the afternoon with West-Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph and highs near 40 degrees. This evening an approaching Cold Front will push an area of Light Rain Mixed with Light Snow into the Twin Cities after 6 p.m. and after 9 p.m. any Precipitation will be Light Snow.

Light Snow Accumulations of a Coating to 1/2″ is all that is expected Tonight into Monday morning in the Twin Cities but the combination of Stronger Gusty Northwest Winds at 15 to 30 mph and temperatures falling below Freezing to 20 degrees could result in some Scattered Slippery Spots Tonight into the Monday morning commute.

Wind-Chill temperatures by Monday morning will range from 5 to 10 degrees with actual temperatures around 20 degrees. Skies will be Sunny in the Twin Cities Monday afternoon but it will be Cold with Brisk Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph creating Wind-Chills about 15 degrees and actual air temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Above Average temperatures return on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s then low 40s Wednesday through Friday and mid 40s by Saturday.

Twin Cities Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day Outlook:

Sunday December 24. Cloudy with Scattered Rain Showers in the evening. Highs mid to upper 40s. ( Record High December 24th is 46 set in 1957 )

Monday December 25. Cloudy with Scattered Rain Showers in the morning then Cloudy and Breezy in the afternoon. Highs mid 40s. ( Record High December 25 is 51 set in 1922 ).

TODAY:

Cloudy in the Morning then Partly Cloudy and Breezy in the afternoon.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Light Rain and Light Snow Mix after 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. then Light Snow until 6 a.m. Monday with Snow Accumulations a Coating to 1/2″. Colder Gusty Winds developing this evening as well. Chance for Light Rain and Light Snow Mix 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. is 90% and Light Snow 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday is 90%.

LOW: 20 Degrees. Wind-Chills 5 to 10 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 15 to 30 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloudy and Windy in the morning then Sunny with Decreasing Winds in the afternoon.

HIGH: 24 Degrees. Wind-Chills near 15 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 18 Degrees. Lighter Winds.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY…………….39 / 25 Sunny to Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

WEDNESDAY……….40 / 28 Mostly Sunny.

THURSDAY…………..41 / 30 Partly Cloudy & Mild.

FRIDAY…………………42 / 32 Partly Cloudy with Sprinkles possible.

SATURDAY…………..46 / 34 Mostly Sunny.

The average low and high for the extended period is 15 and 28 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS