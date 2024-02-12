Mild Today then Light Snow late Wednesday followed by Colder Temperatures Thursday & Friday.

Bright and Sunny Today in the Twin Cities with highs in low 40s and West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy Tonight with Light Winds and lows near 30 degrees by sunrise ( 7:17 a.m. ) Tuesday.

Mix of Clouds and Sun on Tuesday and Cooler with highs in mid 30s. Valentine’s Day Wednesday will start with Sunshine in the morning then becoming Cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low 40s. Light Rain/Snow Mixed possible after 10 p.m. Wednesday then Light Snow from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday with Less than 1″ Snow Accumulations in Twin Cities but to the south 1″ to 2″ will be possible along a line from Marshall to Mankato to Owatonna to Rochester to Winona and points south into northern Iowa.

Colder Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 30s on Thursday then mid 20s Friday and near 30 degrees Saturday with Chilly Gusty Winds from the West at 15 to 25 mph. Sunny on Sunday with Lighter Winds and Warmer highs in the upper 30s.

JONATHAN YUHAS