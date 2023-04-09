Mild Today then 70s to near 80 deg. this week.

Today brings a slight chance for light rain/thunder showers in the Twin Cities between 2pm and 10pm but nothing heavy or long lasting expected. Few more clouds around today will keep temperatures slightly cooler in the low 60s but then much warmer Monday through Thursday with highs in the 70s and about 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Showers and T-storms possible Friday followed by Showers and much cooler temperatures next Saturday.

Warmer temperatures this week will continue Melting Snow and Ice up north and in northern Wisconsin and Rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin will be on the Rise with Flooding possible and the Risk for Flooding on Rivers will continue well into mid to late April.

TODAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix with Slight Chance for a Brief Afternoon Thunder Shower between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. but nothing Heavy. Chance for Brief Afternoon Thunder Shower is 80%.

HIGH: 63 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph. ( Breezy at times )

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Slight Chance for Thunder Showers until 10 p.m. otherwise Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog. Chance for Thunder Showers until 10 p.m. is 40%.

LOW: 44 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Pleasant.

HIGH: 70 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 50 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY………………77 / 57 Sunny, Breezy & Warmer.

WEDNESDAY………..80 / 57 Sunny, Breezy & Warm.

TJURSDAY…………….78 / 58 Partly Cloudy.

JONATHAN YUHAS