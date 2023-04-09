Mild Today then 70s to near 80 deg. this week.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Today brings a slight chance for light rain/thunder showers in the Twin Cities between 2pm and 10pm but nothing heavy or long lasting expected.  Few more clouds around today will keep temperatures slightly cooler in the low 60s but then much warmer Monday through Thursday with highs in the 70s and about 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.  Showers and T-storms possible Friday followed by Showers and much cooler temperatures next Saturday.      

Warmer temperatures this week will continue Melting Snow and Ice up north and in northern Wisconsin and Rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin will be on the Rise with Flooding possible and the Risk for Flooding on Rivers will continue well into mid to late April. 

TODAY:  

Cloud  and  Sun  Mix  with  Slight  Chance  for  a  Brief  Afternoon  Thunder  Shower  between  2  p.m.  and  10  p.m.  but  nothing  Heavy.  Chance  for  Brief  Afternoon  Thunder  Shower  is  80%.     

HIGH:  63  Degrees.

Wind:  Southwest  at  10  to  15  mph.  (  Breezy  at  times  )

TONIGHT:   

Cloudy  with  Slight  Chance  for  Thunder  Showers  until  10  p.m.  otherwise  Partly  Cloudy  with  Patchy  Fog.  Chance  for  Thunder  Showers  until  10  p.m.  is  40%.      

LOW:   44  Degrees. 

Wind:  Light  Winds.  

MONDAY:    

Mostly  Sunny  and  Pleasant.

HIGH:  70  Degrees.

Wind:  West  at  5  to  10  mph.   

MONDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   50  Degrees.   

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY………………77 / 57  Sunny, Breezy & Warmer.

WEDNESDAY………..80 / 57  Sunny, Breezy & Warm. 

TJURSDAY…………….78 / 58  Partly Cloudy.

JONATHAN YUHAS