Mild Today & Friday then Cold/Windy Weekend.

Breezy Today with Northeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph and Decreasing Clouds this afternoon with Partly Cloudy Skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday back to Mainly Sunny Skies and highs in the low 50s ( average highs low 40s ) then Windy and Cold Weekend with Flurries possible on St.Patrick’s Day Sunday. Winds on Saturday could Gust to 40 mph in the afternoon from the Northwest.

Warmer temperatures on Tuesday which is also first official day of Spring ( Sun’s direct rays over Equator ).

TODAY:

Breezy with Decreasing Clouds during the afternoon and becoming Partly Cloudy.

HIGH: 57 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Decreasing Clouds.

LOW: 34 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mainly Sunny.

HIGH: 52 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 38 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………..48 / 26 Cloud & Sun Mix with Chilly Gusty Winds.

SUNDAY………….….36 / 22 Cloud & Sun Mix with Cold Gusty Winds.

MONDAY………….…40 / 26 AM Clouds then Partly Cloudy with Chilly Winds.

TUESDAY.(Spring)..48 / 32 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

WEDNESDAY……….52 / 34 Sunny & Warmer.

The average low and high for the extended period is 26 and 43 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS