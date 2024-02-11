Mild to start the Week then Light Snow Thursday and turning Colder Friday and Saturday.

MSP Forecast Sunday February 11, 2024. Jonathan Yuhas KSTP Meteorologist

High Temperatures Today through Thursday in the Twin Cities will stay Above the Average upper 20s for this time of February. It will be turning Colder on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 30s then Below Average highs in mid 20s Friday and Saturday.

The Week begins Dry then Light Rain Mixed with Light Snow possible Wednesday evening with Light Snow on Thursday with Snow Accumulations in the Twin Cities from a Coating to 1″.

TODAY:

Mainly Sunny and Mild.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies with Patchy Fog.

LOW: 27 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

MONDAY:

Sunny and Breezy in the Afternoon.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 25 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY………………………..38 / 30 Partly Cloudy with Light Winds.

WEDNESDAY.( Feb-14 )…..43 / 25 Partly Cloudy then Cloudy in the Evening with Rain / Snow Mix possible after 10 p.m. Chance for Rain / Snow Mix after 10pm is 40%.

THURSDAY…………………..…34 / 18 Cloudy with Light Snow – Snow Accumulations of up to 1″. Chance for Light Snow is 70%.

FRIDAY…………………………….26 / 12 AM Clouds & Flurries & Colder.

SATURDAY………………………25 / 11 Partly Cloudy with Cold Breezy Winds.

The average low and high for the extended period is 12 and 28 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS