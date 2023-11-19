Mild Sunday then some Light Rain Monday followed by Great Weather for Pre Thanksgiving Travel Conditions Tuesday and Wednesday.

MSP Forecast Sunday November 19, 2023 – Jonathan Yuhas KSTP Meteorologist

Sunny this morning in the Twin Cities then Increasing Clouds this afternoon with Mild temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Cloudy Monday with Sprinkles or Spotty Rain Showers but nothing heavy for the area.

Travel Weather on Wednesday all across the Minnesota and the Midwest looks good with Breezy Southwest Winds and temps in the mid 40s in the Twin Cities and Partly Cloudy Skies – no Big Winter Storms expected Wednesday but some Light Snow Showers around the Great Lakes and some Snow moving into western South and North Dakota late Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving Thursday November 23rd in Twin Cities starts with morning temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s then afternoon highs in the mid 30s with Partly Cloudy Skies and North Winds at 10 to 15 mph then Light Winds in the evening.

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny before Noon then Increasing Clouds in the afternoon.

HIGH: 54 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy.

LOW: 40 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY:

Mostly Cloudy with Sprinkles or Spotty Rain Showers. Chance for Sprinkles or Spotty Rain Showers is 30%.

HIGH: 46 Degrees.

Wind: East at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 38 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY………………….39 / 28 Sunny with Chilly Winds.

WEDNESDAY…………….46 / 30 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

THU.( Thanksgiving )..34 / 23 Partly Cloudy with Chilly Winds.

FRIDAY…………………..….32 / 22 Partly Cloudy & Cold.

SATURDAY…………………36 / 22 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 26 and 40 degrees.

Jonathan Yuhas KSTP TV