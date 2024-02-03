Mild pattern continues! What days could see record highs? – Chris

The weekend as a whole will be dry, but some will struggle to get rid of clouds for the part of Saturday. Once… or if… those clouds break up a bit due to drier air, sunshine should take hold with highs in the lower 40s. Sunday is mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Next week, records could be on the chopping block. It’s not a promise, but it’s certainly close. Monday should be partly cloudy with a high of 48. The record is 51 set back in 2005. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a forecast high of 54. The record is 51 set 99 years ago in 1925. Highs will remain in record territory through at least Thursday.

Speaking of Thursday, the next system to watch could bring rain and/or snow to parts of Minnesota late next week into next weekend. For now, this looks like a rain over to flurries event, much like what we had on Christmas Eve and Day in 2023. It’s still pretty far out, but as Minnesota’s Weather Authority, we’re committed to bringing you your forecast first. This is just a heads up that there could be an impactful system by next weekend, that looks to be widespread soaking rain as of now.

Enjoy the weekend, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece