Mild and Windy Today through Friday with highs in 40s and 50s then some Light Snow Saturday morning.

Partly Cloudy and breezy Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts at times and highs in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Warmer on Thursday with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. Friday will be warmer than average with highs in mid to upper 40s but West Winds will be Strong at 15 to 30 mph.

Light Dusting of Snow possible on Saturday with Colder temperatures in the low to mid 30s but that is closer to average for early December.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy and Breezy.

HIGH: 47 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph with Higher Gusts at times.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy Skies.

LOW: 30 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mainly Sunny and Breezy.

HIGH: 53 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 39 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY……………..48 / 30 Partly Cloudy with Gusty West Winds.

SATURDAY…………34 / 23 AM Clouds & Light Snow ( 1″ or less ) then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon with Breezy Cold Winds. Chance for Light Snow Showers is 60%.

SUNDAY…………….32 / 19 Partly Cloudy.

MONDAY……………36 / 22 Mainly Sunny.

TUESDAY…………….35 / 19 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 19 and 32 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS