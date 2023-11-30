Mild and quiet start to December – Chris

Highs made it into the low 40s across much of Minnesota this afternoon. The breeze will continue to pick up this evening as a cold front passes through. It’s dry, so clear skies will remain in play this evening and overnight as lows fall into the middle 20s. These conditions should be ideal for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the northern lights.

Friday features a mix of sun and clouds along with cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the lower to middle 30s. The same can be said for Saturday, though there’s a slight temperatures boost to highs in the middle to upper 30s.

Sunday is mostly cloudy, and mainly dry. Drizzle or a flurry can’t be ruled out with highs remaining in the middle to upper 30s. Some steadier snow could fly across far southeast Minnesota. The same is possible on Monday.

I am watching a clipper system that *could* bring a chance of flakes to parts of Minnesota Monday night into Tuesday, but exact details are a ways off from being in place. The pattern following that looks mild before a potentially active mid-December.

Enjoy the calm!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece