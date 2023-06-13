Mid 80s Today then near 90 Degrees Wednesday and Thursday.
Hazy Sunshine in the Twin Cities Today with highs this afternoon in the mid 80s and Winds from the North at 5 to 15 mph. Wednesday and Thursday will be Hot with highs in the upper 80s Wednesday then 90 degrees on Thursday with increasing humidity. Warm and Humid on Friday with Hazy Sunshine Friday afternoon then Scattered T-Storms Friday night into Saturday. Highs Friday and Saturday in the mid 80s. Slight Chance for Isolated T-Storms Father’s Day Sunday otherwise Hazy Sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
JONATHAN YUHAS