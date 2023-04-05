Winter weather north, windy & cold Wednesday

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for parts of northwest Minnesota. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Pine County into far northwest Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of northern Minnesota. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of central and southwest Minnesota. All of these continue through Wednesday morning.

The Twin Cities will see storms overnight with isolated severe storms possible. Large hail is the main threat, followed by gusty winds. The timeline for storms is mainly now and before 3 AM. Far Southeastern Minnesota and central into southern Wisconsin has a greater risk for severe weather compared to the Twin Cities, with scattered severe storms possible towards Rochester and Lacrosse.

While east central and southeastern Minnesota see storms tonight, a wintry mix with accumulating ice is possible from about Marshall to Willmar to St. Cloud to Hinckley to Grantsburg and these areas could see near 0.10″-0.25″ of ice accumulation. Power outages will be possible.

Snow continues across northern Minnesota overnight and throughout Wednesday towards Alexandria to Brainer to Hibbing and northward. The highest totals will be across northwestern Minnesota with more than a foot of snow possible.

Temperatures drop during the daytime tomorrow and winds are brutally strong across the Upper Midwest. Tomorrow features the chance for a light sctd. snow with little to no accumulation across central and southern MN. The bigger story will be the wind and cold tomorrow for the Twin Cities, with winds out of the WSW to west at 20-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. It will feel like the teens throughout the day tomorrow.

Good news is we’re looking at a major warm-up Friday into Easter Weekend!