Meteorological Winter to start on a milder note – Chris

This afternoon features a mix of sun and clouds along with cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the lower to middle 30s. The same can be said for Saturday, though there’s a slight temperatures boost to highs in the middle to upper 30s. There may be a flurry on Saturday night, especially south and east of the metro.

Sunday is mostly cloudy, and mainly dry. Drizzle or a flurry can’t be ruled out with highs remaining in the middle to upper 30s. Some steadier snow could fly across far southeast Minnesota.

I am watching a clipper system that *could* bring a chance of flakes to parts of Minnesota Monday night into Tuesday, but exact details are a ways off from being in place. As of now, northeastern Minnesota has the best chance to see the flakes. The pattern following that looks mild before a potentially active mid-December.

Enjoy the calm!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece