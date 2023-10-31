Melting Snow Today and Warmer Temps on the way after Today’s Cold Temperatures.

1” to 3” of Snow falling over and around the Twin Cities overnight with officially 2.6” of Snow at the MSP International Airport. Snow is now over for the Twin Cities and rest of day will bring Gusty Winds into the early afternoon from the Northwest at 15 to 30 mph then Decreasing to less than 10 mph after 5 p.m.

Halloween evening will be Cold but quiet Dry Weather with temperatures in the mid 30s at 6 p.m. then 30 degrees by 8 p.m. and around 28 degrees by 10 p.m. with Clear Skies and West Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Moderating temperatures into the upper 40s by Friday and into the Weekend along with a chance for Rain Showers Friday night into Saturday. Higher Chance for Rain arrives on Sunday which will end Monday morning as a Light Mix of Rain and Snow.

Fall Back 1 hour before Bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday November 5 meaning Sun will rise at 6:56 a.m. and set at 4:55 p.m. on Sunday November 5.

JONATHAN YUHAS