Major warm-up on the horizon!

Good evening! Well it’s wonderful to see the sunshine, and our winds have lightening dramatically since earlier today. We have one more unseasonable cold night tonight, before we see some major changes on the horizon. Highs today were in the mid to upper-30s for most, and by the end of this 7-day are lows are in the mid to low-50s (twenty degrees higher than today’s highs). High temperatures tomorrow are near average, but still a little chilly in the upper-40s and low-50s. A light spotty wintry mix is possible tomorrow mainly north and west of the metro. Light rain showers are possible tomorrow evening and night for the metro. Temperatures are back to about 62° for highs on Saturday, with breezy southeasterly winds. Your Easter Sunday forecast features highs in the mid-60s with some spotty rain showers possible (not a washout by any means).

Have a wonderful night!

THURSDAY PM APRIL 6TH 2023 – Wren Clair KSTP Meteorologist Wren Clair

**NICE LOOKING 7-DAY FORECAST, WTIH SIGNIFICANT WEEKEND WARMUP THAT CONTINUES INTO NEXT WEEK!!

**PLAN ON INCREASED FLOODING THREAT INTO NEXT WEEK WITH MELTING SNOWPACK..WITH RESPECT TO CURRENT SNOW WATER EQUIVALENT (SWE)..

“This is basically in the top 1-3 snowpacks on record for this time in April”(NOAA)

TONIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold, Not As Breezy

LOW: 24°

Winds: NW/E 5-10 mph

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Iso. Flurries and or light rain/snow mix mainly PM and north of Metro

HIGH: 50°

Wind: ESE/E 5-15 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few Evening Rain Showers

Partly Cloudy

Not As Cold

LOW: 37°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY………62/45 Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, warmer day

SUNDAY………64/41 Windy, partly to mostly cloudy, spotty rain showers (40%)

MONDAY………68/46 Mostly sunny, breezy

TUESDSAY……………72/50 Warm & breezy, partly to mostly sunny

WEDNESDAY………76/54 Windy, mostly sunny

THURSDAY…………75/51 Breezy, warm and partly sunny (increasing cloud cover into PM)

The average low and high for the extended period is 35 and 55

Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow

Average High….53

Average Low…..34

Record High……83 set in 1991

Record Low……6 set in 1936

Sunrise Tomorrow:……6:43 a.m.

Sunset Tomorrow:……..7:48 p.m.

Meteorologist Wren Clair KSTP TV