Mainly dry on Easter with a few sprinkles possible

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for March 30, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Clouds are rolling back across Minnesota Saturday night. There might be a brief sprinkle or flurry in southwest Minnesota overnight with the rest of the state remaining dry. The rain chances on Easter are very low and for very light rain. From the Twin Cities to the south, there could be a few light rain showers in the afternoon. If you are still planning on having kids search for eggs through a soggy and slightly snow-covered yard, any rain will not spoil the hunt. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s from the Twin Cities to the south and east, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s in greater Minnesota. Rain chances go up a bit Sunday evening and overnight, but it stays light.

On Monday, there is another chance for scattered light rain across the southern half of the state, and some slushy snow could mix in during the morning. No accumulations are expected with warm, wet ground. The remainder of the week will be dry, and temperatures climb day after day. Highs in the 50s are likely Wednesday and Thursday, including for the Twins home opener. By next weekend, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s in the metro.