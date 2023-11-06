Mainly Cloudy with Gusty Winds Today.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

A large contrast in temperatures across the Twin Cities this afternoon with mid to upper 40s in the suburbs north of downtown Minneapolis and St.Paul to near 50 degrees inside the 494/694 loop and low 50s in Scott and Dakota Counties.  Farther south skies will be Sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the Albert Lea, Owatonna, Northfield, Red Wing, Rochester and Winona areas.  Winds will be Gusty Today from the West-Northwest at 15 to 25 mph then Decreasing to 10 mph from the North this evening after 6 p.m.

TODAY:

Mainly  Cloudy  with  Peeks  of  Sun  and  Gusty  Winds.

HIGH:  50  Degrees  falling  into  mid  40s  by  5  p.m.

Wind:  West-Northwest  at  15  to  25  mph. 

TONIGHT:

Mostly  Cloudy  with  Lighter  Winds. 

LOW:   37  Degrees.

Wind:  North  at  5  to    mph. 

TUESDAY: 

Mainly  Cloudy  with  Rain  Showers  after  3  p.m.  Chance  for  Rain  Showers  after  3  p.m.   is  80%.

HIGH:  46  Degrees.

Wind:  East-Southeast  at  5  to  15  mph. 

TUESDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   41  Degrees.  (  Rain  Showers  )

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………….52 / 34  AM Clouds & Light Rain Showers then Partly cloudy & Breezy in the afternoon.  Chance for AM Light Rain Showers is 60%.

THURSDAY…………….47 / 29  Partly Cloudy & Windy.

FRIDAY…………………..44 / 30  Cloudy with AM Light Rain/Snow Showers.  Chance for AM Light Rain/Snow Showers is 30%.

SATURDAY……………..41 / 28  Cloud & Sun Mix with AM Snow Flurries.

SUNDAY…………………48 / 35  Mainly Sunny.

The average low and high for the extended period is 32 and 47 degrees.

