Mainly Cloudy with Gusty Winds Today.

A large contrast in temperatures across the Twin Cities this afternoon with mid to upper 40s in the suburbs north of downtown Minneapolis and St.Paul to near 50 degrees inside the 494/694 loop and low 50s in Scott and Dakota Counties. Farther south skies will be Sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the Albert Lea, Owatonna, Northfield, Red Wing, Rochester and Winona areas. Winds will be Gusty Today from the West-Northwest at 15 to 25 mph then Decreasing to 10 mph from the North this evening after 6 p.m.

TODAY:

Mainly Cloudy with Peeks of Sun and Gusty Winds.

HIGH: 50 Degrees falling into mid 40s by 5 p.m.

Wind: West-Northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy with Lighter Winds.

LOW: 37 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to mph.

TUESDAY:

Mainly Cloudy with Rain Showers after 3 p.m. Chance for Rain Showers after 3 p.m. is 80%.

HIGH: 46 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 41 Degrees. ( Rain Showers )

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………….52 / 34 AM Clouds & Light Rain Showers then Partly cloudy & Breezy in the afternoon. Chance for AM Light Rain Showers is 60%.

THURSDAY…………….47 / 29 Partly Cloudy & Windy.

FRIDAY…………………..44 / 30 Cloudy with AM Light Rain/Snow Showers. Chance for AM Light Rain/Snow Showers is 30%.

SATURDAY……………..41 / 28 Cloud & Sun Mix with AM Snow Flurries.

SUNDAY…………………48 / 35 Mainly Sunny.

The average low and high for the extended period is 32 and 47 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS