Mainly clouds today, but heavy rain will return by Sunday – Chris

Happy weekend to one and all! Today is the pick day of the weekend across the metro and much of southern Minnesota as it will predominantly be just cloudy. Father north, rain showers will hangout well into the afternoon, especially across the Iron Range. Metro area highs top out around 60°, with 40s across northern Minnesota.

Sunday starts with clouds and a few spotty showers, then heavier rounds of rain move in for the afternoon and evening. It won’t rain the entire time, but there will be periods of moderate to heavy rain, then periods of drizzle or just cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Mid 50s will continue into Monday, with a few spotty showers possible. Partly cloudy skies return Tuesday, and highs should reach the lower 70s. There is, however, a chance of showers and storms Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Mild, though unsettled weather remains until the end of the week. Temperatures will remain mild, though below average by Friday.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece