Low 80s & Breezy Today then into the 90s Labor Day Weekend.

Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Nice last day of August in Twin Cities with Sunshine this morning then Partly Cloudy & Breezy with South Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Hot Labor Day Weekend with Record Heat Possible Sunday (Rec. high 97 in 1925) & Labor Day Monday (Rec. high 98 in 1925).

Scattered T-Storms Tuesday into Wednesday with a few Strong T-Storms possible Tuesday evening. Cooler temps in 70s Wednesday September 6.

TODAY: 

Sunny  to  Partly  Cloudy  and  Breezy. 

HIGH:  82  Degrees. 

Wind:  South  at  10  to  20  mph.

TONIGHT: 

Partly  Cloudy  and  Breezy  with  a  Full  Moon.   

LOW:   66  Degrees.

Wind:  South  at  10  to  15  mph. 

FRIDAY:

Sunny,  Hazy,  Hot  and  Breezy.

HIGH:  90  Degrees. 

Wind:  Southwest  at  10  to  20  mph.

FRIDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   71  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY………………….92 / 72  Hazy Sunshine, Breezy  Hot & Humid.

SUNDAY……………………..98 / 75  Hazy Sunshine, Breezy, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index near 100 degrees )

MONDAY..(Labor Day)…98 / 76  Hazy Sunshine, Breezy, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index near 100 degrees )

TUESDAY…………………….90 / 67  Partly Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms in the late afternoon & evening & some could be Strong.  Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the late afternoon & evening is 60%.

WEDNESDAY………………77 / 62  AM Clouds & Scattered T-Storms then some afternoon Sun.  Chance for AM Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 60%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 60 and 78 degrees.

