Low 80s & Breezy Today then into the 90s Labor Day Weekend.

Nice last day of August in Twin Cities with Sunshine this morning then Partly Cloudy & Breezy with South Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Hot Labor Day Weekend with Record Heat Possible Sunday (Rec. high 97 in 1925) & Labor Day Monday (Rec. high 98 in 1925).

Scattered T-Storms Tuesday into Wednesday with a few Strong T-Storms possible Tuesday evening. Cooler temps in 70s Wednesday September 6.

TODAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Breezy.

HIGH: 82 Degrees.

Wind: South at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy and Breezy with a Full Moon.

LOW: 66 Degrees.

Wind: South at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sunny, Hazy, Hot and Breezy.

HIGH: 90 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 71 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY………………….92 / 72 Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hot & Humid.

SUNDAY……………………..98 / 75 Hazy Sunshine, Breezy, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index near 100 degrees )

MONDAY..(Labor Day)…98 / 76 Hazy Sunshine, Breezy, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index near 100 degrees )

TUESDAY…………………….90 / 67 Partly Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms in the late afternoon & evening & some could be Strong. Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the late afternoon & evening is 60%.

WEDNESDAY………………77 / 62 AM Clouds & Scattered T-Storms then some afternoon Sun. Chance for AM Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 60%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 60 and 78 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS