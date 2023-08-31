Low 80s & Breezy Today then into the 90s Labor Day Weekend.
Nice last day of August in Twin Cities with Sunshine this morning then Partly Cloudy & Breezy with South Winds at 10 to 20 mph.
Hot Labor Day Weekend with Record Heat Possible Sunday (Rec. high 97 in 1925) & Labor Day Monday (Rec. high 98 in 1925).
Scattered T-Storms Tuesday into Wednesday with a few Strong T-Storms possible Tuesday evening. Cooler temps in 70s Wednesday September 6.
TODAY:
Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Breezy.
HIGH: 82 Degrees.
Wind: South at 10 to 20 mph.
TONIGHT:
Partly Cloudy and Breezy with a Full Moon.
LOW: 66 Degrees.
Wind: South at 10 to 15 mph.
FRIDAY:
Sunny, Hazy, Hot and Breezy.
HIGH: 90 Degrees.
Wind: Southwest at 10 to 20 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT:
LOW: 71 Degrees.
TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:
SATURDAY………………….92 / 72 Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hot & Humid.
SUNDAY……………………..98 / 75 Hazy Sunshine, Breezy, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index near 100 degrees )
MONDAY..(Labor Day)…98 / 76 Hazy Sunshine, Breezy, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index near 100 degrees )
TUESDAY…………………….90 / 67 Partly Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms in the late afternoon & evening & some could be Strong. Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the late afternoon & evening is 60%.
WEDNESDAY………………77 / 62 AM Clouds & Scattered T-Storms then some afternoon Sun. Chance for AM Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 60%.
The average low and high for the extended period is 60 and 78 degrees.
JONATHAN YUHAS