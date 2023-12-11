Lots of Clouds Today then Chilly Tuesday followed by temps in 30s and 40s Wednesday through Sunday.

Cloudy with some Flurries possible into the early afternoon hours in the Twin Cities then Peeks of Sun after 2 p.m. with highs in the low 30s and Winds from Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Colder Tonight as Winds Increase from the Northwest at 10 to 15 mph producing Wind-Chills of 10 to 15 degrees by 7 a.m. Tuesday with Partly Cloudy Skies and temperatures around 20 degrees. Sunny to Partly Cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Warmer Wednesday with Sunshine and highs in the upper 30s. Breezy and Mild on Thursday with Sunshine and temperatures in the mid 40s then some Clouds will bring some Rain Sprinkles Friday afternoon into Saturday morning but temperatures stay Mild in the low 40s.

