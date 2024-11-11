Lighter winds, still cool Monday afternoon

The sun will be shining throughout the start of the work week, and above average temperatures will continue throughout the weekend.

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for November 11, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Thank you to all of our veterans who have served! It has been a chilly, blustery start to Veterans Day. Winds will gradually decrease through this afternoon. However, the temperatures in the low to mid 40s will feel more like the mid to upper 30s, even with all the sunshine. Southeast winds start to pick up again Tuesday morning, dropping wind chills back into the 20s.

The next chance for rain moves in Tuesday night through Wednesday. Parts of western and central Minnesota could get 0.50” of rain, with totals closer to 0.25” from the Twin Cities into Wisconsin. Once the rain moves out, temperatures return to the low and mid 50s through the second half of the week.