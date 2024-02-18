Lighter Winds and Warmer Today.

Winds will be Breezy from the Northwest at 10 to 15 mph this Morning in the Twin Cities then Lighter from the West-Northwest at 5 to 10 mph and Southeast at 5 mph Tonight.

Sunny and Warmer this Sunday Afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s. The upcoming Week is going to Melt away the current 3″ to 5″ of Snowcover and by Wednesday the Snowcover should be gone.

Temperatures Cool off Thursday and Friday then temperatures back to 40 degrees Saturday and near 50 degrees Sunday February 25th.

TODAY:

Sunny with Cold Winds.

HIGH: 37 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph this Morning and West-Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy.

LOW: 22 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly Cloudy.

HIGH: 41 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 27 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY…………..44 / 28 AM Fog then Mainly Sunny.

WEDNESDAY…….47 / 30 Partly Cloudy.

THURSDAY……….39 / 26 Sunny & Breezy.

FRIDAY………………39 / 24 Partly Cloudy.

SATURDAY……..….40 / 30 AM Clouds then PM Sun.

The average low and high for the extended period is 15 and 31 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS