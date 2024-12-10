Light snow tonight, then bitter cold

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for December 10, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There is a thin line of light snow across a small part of the Twin Cities metro. It could cover your windshield with snow and nothing more. The widespread accumulating snow comes overnight. Less than a half inch is possible in the Twin Cities, and 1 to 2 inches from Brainerd to Rice lake and north. Since temperatures will fall into the 10s, it will be cold enough for the snow to stick to roads.

Arctic air follows the snow. Temperatures start in the low 10s Wednesday morning, fall into the single digits Wednesday afternoon, and stay near or below zero through early Thursday. Wind chills could be as cold as -15° to -20° in the Twin Cities Thursday morning. If you live from Alexandria to Brainerd and north, it could feel like -25° to -30° most of Wednesday and Thursday. That is dangerously cold!

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a rain and snow chance on Saturday. Right now, I’m leaning toward more snow than rain, and it would be light. That moves through quickly, and the next chance for snow is close behind on Monday. Once again, light snow is possible, and it could be enough to cover the grass.