Light snow tonight followed by bitter cold

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for December 10, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A little bit of snow, and then a lot of cold!

Light snow moves across Minnesota this evening and overnight. It starts in the Twin Cities around 9:00 PM, and it wraps up by the morning drive. Under an inch is possible in the metro. 1 to 2 inches is possible north of Brainerd, and in southwest Minnesota near the Minnesota River. It is not a lot, but is enough to make roads slippery in spots Wednesday morning.

When you wake up Wednesday, temperatures will be in the 10s, and they will slowly drop in the afternoon. Northwest winds pick up too, gusting near 30 mph. Wind chills fall from -5° to -15° in the Twin Cities before sunset, and could be as cold as -20° to -25° in northern Minnesota.

Thursday morning will likely be the first sub-zero temperatures in the Twin Cities this season. Wind chills could be as cold as -20° in the metro. Dangerously cold wind chills are likely in northern Minnesota, potentially -30° at times. Please make sure kids and pets are prepared for the bitter cold Wednesday and Thursday!

Temperatures quickly bounce back into the 30s by this weekend. There are two more chances for snow in the next week. Light snow is likely Saturday, and we could be warm enough for a rain/snow mix on Monday.