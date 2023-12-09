Light snow to fall as temps drop and winds increase – Chris

A chance for light snow is arriving now. This will be as a cold front associated with low pressure over southern Canada swings through Minnesota. This light to moderate snow will fly for about 3 to 6 hours, and will only add up to about an inch on the high end. Given the timing of the snow falling during the day and temperatures right around the freezing mark, impact to roadways should be on the lower end. It will also be windy behind the cold front. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph could blow any freshly fallen snow around.

A quiet pattern returns Sunday through the remainder of the forecast period. Highs remain above average with 40s possible by next week’s end.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece