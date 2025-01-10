Light snow this weekend followed by bitter cold Monday and Tuesday

Today’s weather in the Twin Cities brings cloudy conditions and periods of flurries with temperatures holding in the mid to upper 20s and West-Northwest Winds at 5-15 mph producing wind-chills near 20 degrees. Partly cloudy tonight with lows by the 7:49 a.m. sunrise Saturday in the mid-teens with light winds from the south.

Cloudy on Saturday with on and off periods of light snow that could mix with light freezing drizzle late Saturday afternoon and evening. Snow accumulations of 1-2″ on Saturday but most areas around the Twin Cities will see about 1″ with higher amounts in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. Highs Saturday in the mid 20s with Southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph then lows in the low 20s by Sunday morning.

Cloudy with light snow and flurries Sunday morning then cloudy, windy and colder Sunday afternoon with temperatures falling from the low 20s at noon to the low teens by 7 p.m. with increasing Northwest winds at 10-20 mph which could cause some blowing snow Sunday night in areas outside the I-494/694 loop. Much colder Sunday night with lows by Monday morning near -4 below with wind-chills Monday morning near -20 below.

Partly cloudy, windy and bitter cold on Monday with highs near 5 degrees but wind-chills remaining around -10 below Monday afternoon with Northwest winds at 10-20 mph then lighter winds Monday evening. Clear and cold Monday night into Tuesday morning with lows near -10 below by 7 a.m. Tuesday and wind-chills near -20 below.

Tuesday will be very cold but with sunshine and lighter winds meaning wind-chills Tuesday afternoon will be closer to the actual air temperature. Highs Tuesday near 5 degrees with wind-chills around 0 degrees in the afternoon. Clear and cold Tuesday night with lows near -2 below by Wednesday morning.

Partly cloudy, breezy and not as cold on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 20s. Warmer on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s and near 40 degrees by Friday then turning colder into the weekend of January 18/19. JONATHAN YUHAS