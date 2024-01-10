Light Snow this Wednesday afternoon then more and Heavier Snow Thursday afternoon into Friday with Bitter Cold following into the Weekend.

Snow and Much Colder Weather on the way for the Midwest Today into the Weekend and next Week.

Light Snow for the Twin Cities this afternoon with 1″ or less Accumulation by this Wednesday evening then Flurries overnight.

Snow again Thursday afternoon through Friday morning with 2″ to 4″ of Snow possible in the Twin Cities and Heavier Amounts areas south and east with White Out to Blizzard Conditions Possible along a line from Rochester to Eau Claire and points south and east including Des Moines, La Crosse, Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago.

Bitter Cold follows the Snow this Weekend with temperatures staying at or Below 0 all across Minnesota this Weekend and -5 to -20 Below overnight with Wind-Chills down to -30 to -35 in the morning hours. Bitter Cold temperatures will continue all of next week as well ( January 15 through January 19 ).

TODAY:

Cloudy with Light Snow – 1″ Snow Accumulation or Less. Chance for Light Snow is 100%.

HIGH: 27 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Light Snow tapering to Flurries.

LOW: 15 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy in the Morning otherwise Cloudy with Snow Developing after 3 p.m. with 2″ to 4″ Snow Accumulations by Friday Morning. Chance for Snow after 3 p.m. is 90%.

HIGH: 16 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 9 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………….17 / 8 Cloudy with Periods of Snow which could be Moderate to Heavy Snow in the AM then Blowing Snow in the Afternoon & Evening. Snow Accumulations of 1″ to 2″ possible in the Afternoon & Evening. Chance for Snow is 90%.

SATURDAY……………..4 / -10 Cloudy with Snow to Flurries in the AM then Blowing Snow in the PM with Gusty Winds and Wind-Chills from -20 to -25 Below. Chance for AM Snow is 80%.

SUNDAY………………..-1 / -10 Cloudy with Flurries & Windy with Bitter Cold. Wind-Chills near -25 to -30 Below in the AM and -15 to -20 Below in the PM.

MONDAY………………-2 / -4 Partly Cloudy with Flurries & Bitter Cold Winds. Wind-Chills near -25 Below in the AM & -15 Below in the PM.

TUESDAY………………..3 / -2 AM Sun then PM Partly Cloudy with Lighter Winds.

The average low and high for the extended period is 9 and 24 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS