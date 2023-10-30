Light Snow on the way Tonight into Tuesday morning then Cold Halloween Night ahead.

Cold again Today with highs once again in the upper 30s and Increasing Clouds this afternoon then Light Snow is expected to move into the Twin Cities after 8 p.m. Tonight. The Light Snow will continue overnight with a Coating to 1” Snow Accumulation by 10am Tuesday in the Twin Cities and 1” to 2” of Snow Accumulation from northern Minnesota and southeast into western Wisconsin.

Light Snow ends in Twin Cities by the early afternoon on Halloween Tuesday. It will be Cold on Halloween Tuesday with Skies gradually changing from Cloudy in the morning to Partly Cloudy to Sunny by the late afternoon. Winds will be Gusty in the morning Tuesday from the Northwest at 15 to 25 mph then Decreasing Winds from the Northwest at 5 to 10 mph after the 6:03 p.m. Sunset. Halloween evening will be Cold with temperatures in the mid 30s at 6 p.m. then low 30s by 8 p.m. and around 30 degrees by 10 p.m. with Clear Skies and West Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Moderating temperatures into the upper 40s by Friday and Saturday along with a chance for Rain Showers Friday night into Saturday morning.

Fall Back 1 hour before Bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday November 5 meaning Sun will rise at 6:56 a.m. and set at 4:55 p.m. on Sunday November 5.

JONATHAN YUHAS