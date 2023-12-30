Light snow on the way! Chris is tracking it

Happy weekend to one and all! Who’s ready for some snow? It’s not much, but Mother Nature will do some honest work at trying to give snow lovers a little something later tonight.

The final weekend of the new year will be a little cooler, only a few degrees above average with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light snow develops later this evening and tonight. Accumulations should range from a dusting to the west, to upwards of an inch or an inch and a half, mainly across Eastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin by early Sunday. In the metro, right around an inch looks to be the case, which is enough to whiten the ground, but also create slick roads into Sunday morning.

Following the snow, it’ll get windy and cold. Skies should clear by midnight to ring in the new year with temperatures in the lower 20s.

There are signs of patterns changing into January! Another chance for flurries come our way by the middle of the upcoming week, and things could get interesting by the end of next weekend as there’s a signal for a bigger storm across the Upper Midwest. Per usual, we’re way too far out for details, but it’s something to keep an eye on.