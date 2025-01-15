Light Snow Mixed with Light Freezing Mist this afternoon into the evening then Warmer Thursday and Friday then Much Colder Weekend ahead.

So far January 2025 has been 4 degrees Colder than Average in the Twin Cities but the Cold will take a quick break Thursday and Friday then the Coldest Air of the Season arrives Saturday and continues through Tuesday with the Coldest temperatures and Wind-Chills on Sunday and Monday.

Mainly Cloudy Today in Twin Cities with Light Snow Mixed with Light Freezing Mist after 2 p.m. and into this evening but nothing heavy expected although Scattered Slippery Spots possible. Temperatures will slowly climb into the mid to upper 20s with Southwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph which will make it feel more like the upper teens. Cloudy and Breezy Tonight with West Winds at 10 to 20 mph and Steady temperatures in the mid 20s slowly rising into the low 30s by the 7:46 a.m. sunrise Thursday.

Partly Cloudy and Warmer on Thursday with Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph and highs in the mid to upper 30s. Partly Cloudy Thursday night with lows in the low 30s by Friday morning.

Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Mild on Friday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees then Cloudy with Flurries, Gusty Winds and Much Colder temperatures late Friday night into Saturday with lows in the mid teens and Saturday morning Wind-Chills near -5 Below.

Cloudy with Flurries Saturday morning then Partly Cloudy with Gusty Cold Winds and temperatures falling from the mid teens in the morning to near +5 degrees by 5 p.m. Wind-Chills Saturday near -5 Below in the morning falling to near -20 Below by Saturday night and -25 Below by Sunday morning with Wind-Chills Sunday morning near -25 Below.

Coldest Weather of the Season Sunday and Monday with Partly Cloudy Skies Sunday and highs near -2 Below ( afternoon Wind-Chills near -20 Below ) then Clear Skies Sunday night with lows near -14 Below and Wind-Chills near -35 Below Monday morning. Sunny and Bitter Cold on Monday with highs near -4 Below and afternoon Wind-Chills near -20 Below. Cold again Tuesday morning with lows near -12 Below and Wind-Chills near -30 Below then not as Cold Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid teens. Light Snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday January 22. Temperatures will warm into the 30s by Thursday January 23 and Friday January 24. JONATHAN YUHAS