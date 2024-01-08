Light snow likely Monday and Tuesday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for January 7, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of western and southern Minnesota Monday morning through Tuesday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the southwest corner of Minnesota Monday morning through Tuesday morning. Neither of these include the Twin Cities metro.

For everyone who has been hoping and praying for winter weather, it arrives this week.

The first round of snow moves across Minnesota Sunday night into Monday morning. Southern and western Minnesota should see several hours of light to steady snow through early Monday. In the Twin Cities, there could be light snow during the second half of the morning commute. Metro totals stay under an inch Monday, so impacts to driving should be minimal. That snow pushes farther north and west in the afternoon. Another round of widespread light snow moves in Monday evening through Tuesday morning. This should be another inch or two in the Twin Cities, making the Tuesday morning commute a little slower.

In southern and western Minnesota, snow totals range from 2 to 5 inches, with the highest totals closer to the Dakotas, or closer to I-90. Around Marshall and Worthington, totals could reach 6 to 8 inches. Expect some slow interstate and highway travel in that part of the state.

More light snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, again adding some light snow totals across most of Minnesota and Wisconsin. A larger storm system likely stays to our southeast on Friday, but it could be close enough for yet another round of very light snow. When all is said and done this week, the Twin Cities might add anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of new snow.

Temperatures are also dropping through the week. Highs through Wednesday stay in the low 30s in the metro with 20s out state. By Thursday and Friday, metro temperatures drop into the upper teens and low 20s. The biggest shot of cold air arrives by next weekend, and that could mean highs in the single digits and lows dropping below zero. There is still some question about just how cold we get, but it will be our first true taste of cold air this season.